Top 8 romantic Korean shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT that are people's favourite

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 15, 2024

Crash Landing on You: Cross-border romance amid political unrest.

Itaewon Class: A sweet romance entwined with the underdog's path to triumph.

Start-Up: In the world of tech startups, love triangles and entrepreneurial goals coexist.

Romance Is a Bonus Book: In the publishing industry backdrop, a second chance at love.

Because This Is My First Life: Unexpected romance results from unconventional living situations.

Love Alarm: A disruptive love detection app complicates a high school romance.

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol: A pianist's quest for love and healing in a tiny rural community.

Something in the Rain: The younger brother of a woman's best friend and she fall in love against her will.

