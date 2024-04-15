Top 8 romantic Korean shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT that are people's favourite
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 15, 2024
Crash Landing on You: Cross-border romance amid political unrest.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Itaewon Class: A sweet romance entwined with the underdog's path to triumph.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Start-Up: In the world of tech startups, love triangles and entrepreneurial goals coexist.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Romance Is a Bonus Book: In the publishing industry backdrop, a second chance at love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Because This Is My First Life: Unexpected romance results from unconventional living situations.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Love Alarm: A disruptive love detection app complicates a high school romance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol: A pianist's quest for love and healing in a tiny rural community.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Something in the Rain: The younger brother of a woman's best friend and she fall in love against her will.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mukesh Ambani and his nephew Vikram Salgaoncar: Know about his business, family and more
Find Out More