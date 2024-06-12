Top 8 romantic Malayalam films on OTT that are super popular
Vridhi Soodhan
Jun 12, 2024
Premam: Tracks George's romantic life from high school to college to adulthood, examining the ways in which various relationships influence his path.
Ennu Ninte Moideen: A true story of the 1960s enduring love between Moideen and Kanchanamala, portraying their tragic passion in the face of social restraints.
Charlie: After learning about the eccentric past tenant Charlie's life, Tessa sets out on a daring quest to locate him.
Bangalore Days follows the lives of three cousins as they relocate to Bangalore, examining their goals, bonds, and the highs and lows of friendship and love.
Anarkali: Recounts the tale of Shanthanu, a navy officer who overcomes numerous challenges to wait more than ten years to be reunited with his lost love, Nadira.
Thattathin Marayathu: Showcases the romantic tale of a Muslim girl and a Hindu lad emphasizing the social and cultural obstacles they encounter.
Kumbalangi Nights centers on the intricate dynamics within a dysfunctional Kumbalangi family, with a lovely love tale between Bobby and Baby bringing warmth to the drama.
Uyare: Follows Pallavi, a budding pilot who escapes her obsessive boyfriend's acid attack and embarks on a journey of resiliency to find new love and optimism.
