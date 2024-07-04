Top 8 romantic tragedies of Hindi cinema to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 04, 2024

Devdas: A tragic tale of love and sorrow in which unfulfilled love brings about one's own demise.

Sanam Teri Kasam: A profoundly moving tale of love characterized by unwavering commitment and heartfelt sacrifices.

October: A gentle examination of unconditional love and the pain that goes unspoken when a loved one is enduring hardship.

Rockstar: A powerful depiction of the strong love and emotional pain that drives a musician's ascent and decline.

Laila Majnu is a moving story about unending love and the insanity that befalls lovers who must part ways.

Highway: An intensely personal voyage of liberty and comforting relationships made by fate.

The moving romance Aashiqui 2 depicts the ups and downs of love linked with hardships and selfless sacrifices.

A heartwarming story of love that perseveres through suffering and separation, Hamari Adhuri Kahani transcends social bounds.

