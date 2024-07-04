Top 8 romantic tragedies of Hindi cinema to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 04, 2024
Devdas: A tragic tale of love and sorrow in which unfulfilled love brings about one's own demise.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sanam Teri Kasam: A profoundly moving tale of love characterized by unwavering commitment and heartfelt sacrifices.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
October: A gentle examination of unconditional love and the pain that goes unspoken when a loved one is enduring hardship.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rockstar: A powerful depiction of the strong love and emotional pain that drives a musician's ascent and decline.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Laila Majnu is a moving story about unending love and the insanity that befalls lovers who must part ways.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Highway: An intensely personal voyage of liberty and comforting relationships made by fate.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The moving romance Aashiqui 2 depicts the ups and downs of love linked with hardships and selfless sacrifices.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A heartwarming story of love that perseveres through suffering and separation, Hamari Adhuri Kahani transcends social bounds.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 webseries and films based on real life incidents
Find Out More