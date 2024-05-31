Top 8 romantic webshows on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 31, 2024
Mismatched: A sweet story about two mismatched people at a computer institute who manage their love and aspirations.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Flames is a charming story about two tuition class students' first love growing.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The humorous and realistic television series Permanent Roommates follows a couple as they move from a distance relationship to cohabitation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bandish Bandits: A poignant love story intertwined with a musical romance that showcases the collision between pop and classical music.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It Happened in Hong Kong: In the energetic city of Hong Kong, a lighthearted and impromptu romance blossoms between two total strangers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A tale of best friends struggling with their changing affections for one another is told in Never Kiss Your Best Friend.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Little Things is an empathetic examination of the daily routine and love of a young Mumbai couple.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pawan and Pooja: A perceptive examination of three generations of Pawan and Pooja couples, examining love at various phases of life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Must-watch Malayalam psychological movies on Netflix and other OTT
Find Out More