Top 8 romantic webshows on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2024

Mismatched: A sweet story about two mismatched people at a computer institute who manage their love and aspirations.

Flames is a charming story about two tuition class students' first love growing.

The humorous and realistic television series Permanent Roommates follows a couple as they move from a distance relationship to cohabitation.

Bandish Bandits: A poignant love story intertwined with a musical romance that showcases the collision between pop and classical music.

It Happened in Hong Kong: In the energetic city of Hong Kong, a lighthearted and impromptu romance blossoms between two total strangers.

A tale of best friends struggling with their changing affections for one another is told in Never Kiss Your Best Friend.

Little Things is an empathetic examination of the daily routine and love of a young Mumbai couple.

Pawan and Pooja: A perceptive examination of three generations of Pawan and Pooja couples, examining love at various phases of life.

