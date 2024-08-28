Top 8 saddest Korean dramas on OTT that will make you cry
Nikita Thakkar
| Aug 28, 2024
My Mister on Viki is an emotional drama about two individuals, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s, finding comfort in each other whilst dealing with life.
Goblin on Viki is an emotional drama about a warrior who becomes immortal goblin after he is murdered. He then seeks a bride who can free him.
My Sunshine is about lovers who get separated due to a misunderstanding. It is on Netflix.
Twenty Five, Twenty One is a romantic drama but is very emotional and there are moments that will leave you in tears. It's on Netflix.
It's Okay To Not Be Okay on Netflix is a psychological romantic drama that has its highs and lows.
Youth Of May on Viki is about a couple who wants to be together during the times of Gwangju Uprising in the 1980s. But face many challenges.
The Hymn of Death on Netflix is about reconnecting with old love.
Hi Bye, Mama! is on Netflix. It is about a ghost who gets a chance to life but only for 49 days.
The Good Bad Mother is on Netflix. It is about an ambitious prosecutor who becomes childlike after an accident.
Uncontrollably Fond on Viki is about two ex-lovers reuniting after years. It is sweet but sad.
