Top 8 sci-fi webseries on OTT that are a hit among youngsters
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 19, 2024
Black Mirror: A look at dystopian, technologically advanced futures.
An animated anthology series called Love, Death & Robots delves into different histories and robot life in a post-apocalyptic metropolis.
Anthology based on the futuristic stories of Philip K. Dick is available by the name Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams.
Westworld: In a Wild West theme park, robots develop sentience.
Watchmen: In an alternate past, superheroes address social issues.
Stranger Things: Children fight paranormal forces in a tiny American community in the 1980s.
Sense8: Across the world, eight strangers are connected psychically.
The Umbrella Academy: A broken superhero family confronts the end of the world.
