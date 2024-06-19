Top 8 sci-fi webseries on OTT that are a hit among youngsters

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 19, 2024

Black Mirror: A look at dystopian, technologically advanced futures.

An animated anthology series called Love, Death & Robots delves into different histories and robot life in a post-apocalyptic metropolis.

Anthology based on the futuristic stories of Philip K. Dick is available by the name Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams.

Westworld: In a Wild West theme park, robots develop sentience.

Watchmen: In an alternate past, superheroes address social issues.

Stranger Things: Children fight paranormal forces in a tiny American community in the 1980s.

Sense8: Across the world, eight strangers are connected psychically.

The Umbrella Academy: A broken superhero family confronts the end of the world.

