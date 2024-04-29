Top 8 short Korean dramas on OTT for a fun day
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 29, 2024
Love Playlist: A touching story about friendship, love, and the challenges of adolescence.
A charming romantic comedy, Queen of the Rings revolves on the world of elite gymnastics and unforeseen romance.
My Runway is a sweet tale about a model and a high school student who switch bodies and overcome obstacles in life with compassion and humor.
The sad love story of playwright Kim Woo-jin and Yun Sim-deok, Korea's first soprano, is depicted in the moving drama The Hymn of Death.
You Drive Me Crazy is a lighthearted romantic comedy that examines how two best friends' relationship changes during an unexpectedly passionate night.
Seventeen is a gripping tale of coming-of-age that chronicles the challenges and lifestyles of teenagers navigating the perplexities of puberty.
Thumping Spike: In this exciting sports story, a gifted volleyball player and her coach develop a playful romance.
Amanza is a gripping melodrama that tells the story of two people whose lives are connected by fate, love, and loss.
