Top 8 slow burn romantic films on OTT for cozy days
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 21, 2024
October: Following an accident, a hotel intern develops a close relationship with a coworker.
Barfi: In unusual ways, a deaf-mute guy and an autistic daughter find love.
Tamasha: Following an accidental encounter, two strangers rediscover their love and themselves.
Lootera: The tragic love story of a young archaeologist and the daughter of a zamindar.
Before Sunrise: A romantic evening is spent by two strangers who discover Vienna and discover love.
Pride and Prejudice: Under social pressure, Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy's romance develops.
La La Land: Pursuing their aspirations, a jazz musician and an actress fall in love.
Veer-Zaara: A Pakistani woman and an Indian officer stay apart for decades out of love.
