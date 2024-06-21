Top 8 slow burn romantic films on OTT for cozy days

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2024

October: Following an accident, a hotel intern develops a close relationship with a coworker.

Barfi: In unusual ways, a deaf-mute guy and an autistic daughter find love.

Tamasha: Following an accidental encounter, two strangers rediscover their love and themselves.

Lootera: The tragic love story of a young archaeologist and the daughter of a zamindar.

Before Sunrise: A romantic evening is spent by two strangers who discover Vienna and discover love.

Pride and Prejudice: Under social pressure, Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy's romance develops.

La La Land: Pursuing their aspirations, a jazz musician and an actress fall in love.

Veer-Zaara: A Pakistani woman and an Indian officer stay apart for decades out of love.

