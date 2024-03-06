Top 8 South Blockbusters streaming now on Netflix

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2024

"Leo" is a drama that examines the difficulties of relationships and identity against the backdrop of a boarding school.

"Kantara": Tells the story of a group of pals traveling into the forest by car.

"RRR" is a much acclaimed period drama with dramatized narratives of freedom warriors that takes place in the pre-independence era.

"Arjun Reddy" is a daring and powerful romantic drama that centers on a fiery medical student and his turbulent romantic relationships.

"Sir" is a moving story about societal obstacles and forbidden love between a domestic worker in Mumbai and her employer.

"Jana Gana Mana": A movie whose examination of nationalism and patriotism is much loved.

"Iraivan": A charming village serves as the backdrop for a spiritual voyage of enlightenment and self-discovery.

The romantic comedy-drama "Hey Sinamika" delves into the complexities of love, relationships, and marriage in modern-day India.

