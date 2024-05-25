Top 8 South blockbusters that made a huge impact in India
Vridhi Soodhan
May 25, 2024
With stunning sights and an enormous battle for Mahishmati's kingdom, Baahubali 2: The Epic Saga became a huge deal for fans.
Robot 2 (2.0): Boasts cutting-edge robotics and an epic battle between Chitti and a fearsome opponent.
Pushpa: Uses powerful action and character-driven drama to delve into the grim world of red sandalwood smuggling.
Kabali traces the pursuit of justice and atonement by a mobster amidst a political upheaval.
Darbar: Witnesses a resolute police officer fighting the criminal underground in an effort to bring about justice.
KGF: Combines thrilling action with a compelling plot to follow the ascent of a valiant warrior in Kolar's gold mines.
Saaho: A thrilling thriller filled with violence, intricate webs of deceit, and high-octane thrills.
I: A gorgeously shot romantic thriller that delves on themes of transformation and retribution.
