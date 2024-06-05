Top 8 South Indian crime thrillers for binge watching on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 05, 2024
Kshanam: A thriller mystery about a man who is trying to find his ex-girlfriend's daughter who went missing.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thadam: A crime thriller about identical twins who become entangled in a murder probe.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kuruthi is a sociopolitical thriller that looks at issues of humanity and hatred.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vikram Vedha: A neo-noir action thriller with overlapping tales of a criminal and a police officer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the suspenseful thriller Drishyam (Malayalam), a guy covers up a crime to keep his family safe.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Maestro: A murder mystery entwined with the story of a blind musician. A criminal thriller.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lucia: A psychological suspense novel in which the distinction between reality and dreams is hazy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ratsasan: A psychological suspense novel about a police officer pursuing a serial murderer who preys on schoolgirls.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 thriller shows like Delhi Crime on Netflix and other OTT
Find Out More