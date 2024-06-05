Top 8 South Indian crime thrillers for binge watching on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 05, 2024

Kshanam: A thriller mystery about a man who is trying to find his ex-girlfriend's daughter who went missing.

Thadam: A crime thriller about identical twins who become entangled in a murder probe.

Kuruthi is a sociopolitical thriller that looks at issues of humanity and hatred.

Vikram Vedha: A neo-noir action thriller with overlapping tales of a criminal and a police officer.

In the suspenseful thriller Drishyam (Malayalam), a guy covers up a crime to keep his family safe.

Maestro: A murder mystery entwined with the story of a blind musician. A criminal thriller.

Lucia: A psychological suspense novel in which the distinction between reality and dreams is hazy.

Ratsasan: A psychological suspense novel about a police officer pursuing a serial murderer who preys on schoolgirls.

