Top 8 South Indian cult-classics to stream on OTT platforms
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2024
These are some of the old and new cult-classics that the South Indian industry has produced over the period of time.
Rudraveena is a Kannada musical drama following a young man struggles between music and family duty. On YouTube.
Omkaram is a Telugu thriller which explores good vs evil, reincarnation, and karma. On Sun NXT.
Shiva is a Tamil action movie which stars Rajinikanth as a vigilante fighting for his sister. On Prime Video.
Pudhupetta, is a Tamil gangster film following Dhanush who gets drawn into crime after his mother’s death. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Aaranya Kaandam is a Tamil neo-noir of a gangster confronts his past on a hitman mission. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Kumbalangi Nights is a Malayalam coming-of-age following four brothers navigate life in Kerala. On Prime Video.
Bangalore Days is another Malayalam coming-of-age of three friends experience love, friendship, and loss in Bangalore. On Diseny+ Hotstar.
Arjun Reddy is a Telugu romance of a surgeon that spirals into madness after his girlfriend's death. On Disney+ Hotstar.
