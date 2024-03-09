Top 8 South Indian cult-classics to stream on OTT platforms

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2024

These are some of the old and new cult-classics that the South Indian industry has produced over the period of time.

Rudraveena is a Kannada musical drama following a young man struggles between music and family duty. On YouTube.

Omkaram is a Telugu thriller which explores good vs evil, reincarnation, and karma. On Sun NXT.

Shiva is a Tamil action movie which stars Rajinikanth as a vigilante fighting for his sister. On Prime Video.

Pudhupetta, is a Tamil gangster film following Dhanush who gets drawn into crime after his mother’s death. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Aaranya Kaandam is a Tamil neo-noir of a gangster confronts his past on a hitman mission. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Kumbalangi Nights is a Malayalam coming-of-age following four brothers navigate life in Kerala. On Prime Video.

Bangalore Days is another Malayalam coming-of-age of three friends experience love, friendship, and loss in Bangalore. On Diseny+ Hotstar.

Arjun Reddy is a Telugu romance of a surgeon that spirals into madness after his girlfriend's death. On Disney+ Hotstar.

