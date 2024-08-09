Top 8 South Indian films best in suspense and action on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| Aug 09, 2024
Irumbu Thirai: In his quest for justice, a soldier stumbles onto a vast cybercrime network.
Drishyam 2: New information puts the family's secret in jeopardy.
A gripping fight between a dedicated police officer and a cunning criminal mastermind takes place in Thani Oruvan.
Ratsasan: An exciting hunt to apprehend a serial killer who preys on young girls.
Kaithi: One crazy night, a prisoner sets out on a perilous quest to save lives.
Tamil movie "Master" (2021) features Vijay and Yash in lead roles. Yash plays a crucial part as the vicious thug Bhavani, the antagonist in this movie.
K.G.F.: Chapter 2: Rocky is building his empire while dealing with lethal foes.
Rocky's ascent to prominence in the gold mafia is the subject of K.G.F. Chapter 1.
