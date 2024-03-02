Top 8 South Indian films dubbed in Hindi on Amazon Prime and other OTT

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2024

"KGF: Chapter 1" is a suspenseful story of power struggles, retaliation, and atonement set against the backdrop of Kolar's gold mines.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Baahubali: The Beginning" is a grandiose film that carries audiences to the legendary Mahishmati kingdom.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Rangasthalam" is an engrossing rural drama featuring strong acting that highlights the battles and victories a hamlet faces against injustice.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Dear Comrade" is a moving love story that explores the challenges of activism and relationships while incorporating social commentary.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Arjun Reddy" is a powerful and honest depiction of love and grief, with Vijay Deverakonda giving a standout performance as the title character.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Nuvvu Thopu Raa" is a touching tale of inspiration and self-redemption that is brimming with emotion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Sarileru Neekevvaru" is an exhilarating action film with a nationalistic zeal and a spectacular performance by superstar Mahesh Babu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Oh! Baby" is a charming and endearing fantasy comedy about a woman who is suddenly brought back to her youthful years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Murder Mubaarak to Yodha: Top 9 films to watch in March 2024

 

 Find Out More