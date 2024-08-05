Top 8 South Indian films filled with horror on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 05, 2024
Arundhati (2009): A revenge drama about reincarnation in which a young woman fights a malevolent sorcerer from her past.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Horror-comedy Kanchana (Telugu) tells the story of a guy who is haunted by the soul of a transgender lady who is seeking justice.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Eram (2009): A police officer looks into a string of killings connected to a resentful water spirit in this paranormal thriller.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Chandramukhi (2005): A psychological horror movie about a psychiatrist trying to figure out the truth behind strange happenings and a haunted palace.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the 2013 horror-comedy Prema Katha Chitram, four friends are about to commit suicide when they stumble upon a ghost at a farmhouse.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ezra (2017): A horror-thriller in which a couple's life are haunted by evil spirits through the use of an antiquated Jewish box.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The 2012 horror movie Avunu tells the story of a newlywed couple who encounter ghostly activity in their new house.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the 2015 horror-thriller Demonte Colony, four friends investigate a haunted mansion and encounter terrible repercussions.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Love story of Genelia D'Souza and Ritesh Deshmukh
Find Out More