Top 8 South Indian films filled with horror on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 05, 2024

Arundhati (2009): A revenge drama about reincarnation in which a young woman fights a malevolent sorcerer from her past.

Horror-comedy Kanchana (Telugu) tells the story of a guy who is haunted by the soul of a transgender lady who is seeking justice.

Eram (2009): A police officer looks into a string of killings connected to a resentful water spirit in this paranormal thriller.

 Chandramukhi (2005): A psychological horror movie about a psychiatrist trying to figure out the truth behind strange happenings and a haunted palace.

In the 2013 horror-comedy Prema Katha Chitram, four friends are about to commit suicide when they stumble upon a ghost at a farmhouse.

Ezra (2017): A horror-thriller in which a couple's life are haunted by evil spirits through the use of an antiquated Jewish box.

The 2012 horror movie Avunu tells the story of a newlywed couple who encounter ghostly activity in their new house.

In the 2015 horror-thriller Demonte Colony, four friends investigate a haunted mansion and encounter terrible repercussions.

