Top 8 South Indian films on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT that are loved by masses
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 22, 2024
Ponniyin Selvan: It tells old tales with vivid storytelling, enveloping us in a web of historical intrigue and creating a tapestry of epic proportions.
Virupaksha: With its vivid depiction of kingdoms and conquests, it offers us a window into the past and takes us to a bygone era.
Veera Simha Reddy: It enthralls spectators with its enduring tale of bravery and sacrifice while portraying heroic bravery.
Jailer: It explores the intricacies of power and redemption inside a jail, tearing apart the layers of morality and justice.
Pushpa: Delving into the harsh realm of smuggling and survival, it captivates us with its unvarnished depiction of ambition and treachery within the harsh environments.
Baahubali: It redefines the epic genre by plunging us into a magical world of myth and legend while reaching new heights of cinematic magnificence.
Robot: Its investigation of artificial intelligence and the human condition mesmerizes, blurring the boundaries between man and machine.
Salar: With its epic scope and ambitious storyline, this production is sure to captivate viewers with its breathtaking visuals and larger-than-life storytelling.
