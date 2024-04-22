Top 8 South Indian films on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT that are loved by masses

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 22, 2024

Ponniyin Selvan: It tells old tales with vivid storytelling, enveloping us in a web of historical intrigue and creating a tapestry of epic proportions.

Virupaksha: With its vivid depiction of kingdoms and conquests, it offers us a window into the past and takes us to a bygone era.

Veera Simha Reddy: It enthralls spectators with its enduring tale of bravery and sacrifice while portraying heroic bravery.

Jailer: It explores the intricacies of power and redemption inside a jail, tearing apart the layers of morality and justice.

Pushpa: Delving into the harsh realm of smuggling and survival, it captivates us with its unvarnished depiction of ambition and treachery within the harsh environments.

Baahubali: It redefines the epic genre by plunging us into a magical world of myth and legend while reaching new heights of cinematic magnificence.

Robot: Its investigation of artificial intelligence and the human condition mesmerizes, blurring the boundaries between man and machine.

Salar: With its epic scope and ambitious storyline, this production is sure to captivate viewers with its breathtaking visuals and larger-than-life storytelling.

