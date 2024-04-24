Top 8 South Indian films on OTT that were a blockbuster
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 24, 2024
Rangasthalam is a rural drama that portrays real-life village living.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
RRR: The much awaited historical action film. It has some of the best action scenes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
An epic historical tale from traditional Tamil literature is Ponniyin Selvan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
KGF: A gritty, high-action thriller with a gold mine setting.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pushpa: Hard action featuring a tough Allu Arjun persona.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kantara is a gripping mystery thriller with engrossing narration.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bahubali is a magnificent epic tale of love, treachery and bravery.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A fascinating mystery about a family's battle with the law is named Drishyam.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 DIY Korean skincare facepacks for a flawless skin in a week
Find Out More