Top 8 South Indian films on OTT with endings that no one saw coming
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2024
Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru is on MX Player. It is about a retired police officer narrating the story of a mystery killer and how he lost his leg during investigation.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Churuli on SonyLiv is one trippy film with an ending that will leave you many questions.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jigarthanda is about a director who makes a film on a gangster but in the end, it turns out to be a spoof. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pizza is a horror film on Disney+Hotstar with Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The story is about a pizza delivery man haunted by a horror story cooked by his wife.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jana Gana Mana is on Netflix. A probe into professor's death has an unexpected ending calling for a war between a former DCP and Home Minister.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Evaru on Amazon Prime Video is a gripping crime thriller with an unexpected ending. A probe into a high-ranking police officer's murder leads to dark secrets.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Iratta on Netflix is an engaging thriller. An officer looks into death of his twin brother uncovering a shocking twist involving his daughter.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mankatha is a story of a cop joining a gang to carry out a Rs 500 crore theft. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Enakkul Oruvan is on Zee5. It is a psychological drama revolving around a man who is insomniac.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is a Tamil thriller on Netflix. It has a twisted plot revolving around two fraudsters who meet their dream girls but with secrets.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 Korean dramas showcasing superpowers in its best form
Find Out More