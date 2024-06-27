Top 8 South Indian films that deal with social issues on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 27, 2024

Malik (2021) is a political thriller that follows a seaside community's battles against land mafia and corruption.

Captain Miller is a historical action movie that might tackle political and social themes.

Angamaly Diaries (2017): A realistic depiction of a group of young people tackling societal dynamics while navigating small-town life.

The 2016 crime drama Kammatipaadam emphasizes how Dalits are displaced as a result of urban growth.

The drama Seththumaan (2022) highlights caste prejudice and the quest for human dignity.

Pulimurugan (2016): An action-packed story about tribal issues and conflict between humans and wildlife.

Asuran (2019): A revenge drama that tackles the problems of rural distress and caste-based injustice.

(2008) Kanchivaram - A period drama about labor conflicts and the plight of silk weavers.

