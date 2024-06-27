Top 8 South Indian films that deal with social issues on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 27, 2024
Malik (2021) is a political thriller that follows a seaside community's battles against land mafia and corruption.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Captain Miller is a historical action movie that might tackle political and social themes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Angamaly Diaries (2017): A realistic depiction of a group of young people tackling societal dynamics while navigating small-town life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The 2016 crime drama Kammatipaadam emphasizes how Dalits are displaced as a result of urban growth.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The drama Seththumaan (2022) highlights caste prejudice and the quest for human dignity.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pulimurugan (2016): An action-packed story about tribal issues and conflict between humans and wildlife.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Asuran (2019): A revenge drama that tackles the problems of rural distress and caste-based injustice.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
(2008) Kanchivaram - A period drama about labor conflicts and the plight of silk weavers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before watching Kalki 2898 watch Top 8 films of Prabhas on OTT
Find Out More