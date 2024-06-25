Top 8 South Indian films that received love in Hindi and are on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 25, 2024
Epic fantasy film Baahubali: The Beginning (Netflix, Amazon Prime) features stunning vistas and thrilling action.
Baahubali: The Conclusion (Netflix, Amazon Prime): This epic saga's sequel exposes important narrative details and continues the story.
KGF: Chapter 1 (Amazon Prime): Exciting action that follows Rocky's ascent in the Kolar Gold Fields.
KGF: Chapter 2 (Amazon Prime): Drama and action pick up speed as Rocky's journey continues.
Pushpa: The Rise (Amazon Prime): This gritty story of red sandalwood smuggling stars Allu Arjun.
Robot (Enthiran): A science fiction movie on Netflix that stars Rajinikanth as an android robot with innovative visual effects.
Master (Amazon Prime): An action thriller set in a juvenile school features a confrontation between Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay.
Mahanati, a biographical movie about the renowned actress Savitri, is available on Amazon Prime. It is acclaimed for its narrative and performances.
