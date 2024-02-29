Top 8 South Indian films to binge watch on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT in March 2024
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 29, 2024
Aattam: A compelling thriller with surprising turns and a tense plot that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Oru Bharatha Sarkar Ulpanna: A political drama that highlights the intricacies of power dynamics and governance while taking place against the backdrop of Kerala's political scene.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The amusing adventures and day-to-day activities of the lively village of Ananda Puram are depicted in the lighthearted comedy Ananda Puram Diaries.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aadujeevitham: This film explores themes of hope and survival as it follows a man who becomes lost in the Middle East's deserts, based on a well-known novel.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manjummel Boys: A charming tale of maturing that chronicles the exploits and mishaps of a bunch of pals in a tiny town.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Premalu: A beautiful story set against picturesque scenery that combines love, heartache, and redemption.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A provocative take on the complexities of interpersonal relationships and the pursuit of meaning in life is Anweshippin Kandethum.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thankamani is a family-oriented drama that centers on the struggles its title character, Thankamani, encounters while navigating life's obstacles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 Pan India films that broke all the records on the box office
Find Out More