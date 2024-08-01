Top 8 South Indian films with best VFX effects to watch on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 01, 2024
Magadheera: Outstanding visual effects for the era, magnificently capturing both past and present lifetimes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hanu Man: Hoping to make a visually striking superhero movie, he promises impressive visual effects in the teasers and trailers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Makkhi: Clever visual effects that made the fantasy plausible by effectively animating a fly as the main character.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Saaho: Excellent visual effects that complemented the action-packed scenes and futuristic surroundings.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pushpa: Well-done visual effects that gave the untamed forest setting and action scenes more dimension.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Baahubali: The Beginning: An aesthetically spectacular epic with groundbreaking visual effects that redefined the bar for Indian film.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Baahubali: The Final Chapter improved visual effects from the first movie, producing even more stunning and complex visual effects.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
RRR: Stunning visual effects that expertly merged dramatic action scenes with opulent historical settings.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Who is Kriti Sanon's rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia?
Find Out More