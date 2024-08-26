Top 8 South Indian movies inspired by true events to watch on OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 26, 2024

Manjummel Boys on Disney+Hotstar is inspired by true events. It is about about one of the members of a friends group falling into Guna Caves.

Vikrithi is on Netflix. It is about a man who clicks pic of a speech-impaired man sleeping in a Metro train thinking that he is drunk. But that's not the case.

Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life is a survival drama on Netflix. It is inspired by a real-life Malayali laborer name Najeeb stuck in Arab.

Jai Bhim movie on Amazon Prime Video is inspired by a case fought by retired Madras High Court Justice K. Chandru. The film is about a lawyer fighting for a tribal.

Visaranai is on Netflix. The film is based on a novel by an auto driver titled Lock Up.

Aval starring Siddharth and others is a horror film inspired by true events. It is on Apple TV.

Kuttavum Shikshayum is on Netflix. The film about police investigating a jewellery theft case is inspired by true events.

Take Off that released in 2017 is on JioCinema. The story is about nurses held hostages by terrorists. It is inspired by similar events that took place in 2014.

Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru is on Diseny+Hotstar. Karthi's movie is also inspired by true events of Tamil Police' Operation Bawaria.

George Reddy is about a student leader fighting against the injustice in society. It is a biographical drama to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

