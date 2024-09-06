Top 8 South Indian movies on OTT with supernatural twist to binge watch over the weekend

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2024

Virupaksha is on Netflix. The Telugu-language drama is about unexplained deaths in a village and a man who unearths the truth.

Chaarulatha is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about conjoined twins. One of them dies during operation and comes haunting the other.

Pisaasu on Disney+Hotstar is about a man haunted by the spirit of a woman whom he tried to save during an accident.

Bhinna on Zee5 is about an actresses who believes in method acting but loses touch with reality.

13B: Fear Has a New Address is Amazon Prime Video. The movie is about a family that is haunted a ghost that uses TV to communicate.

Conjuring Kannappan is on Netflix. It is a horror drama but a twist with comedy. Unexpected events take place after a spooky dreamcatcher is destroyed.

Romancham is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about friends using Ouija board.

Kaatteri is a horror, adventure drama. The story revolves around treasure-seeking people visiting a mysterious hillside village.

Andhaghaaram on Netflix. It is a twisted horror tale involving a blind librarian, a cricketer and a psychiatrist.

Maa Oori Polimera is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a constable in a village ruled by witchcraft.

