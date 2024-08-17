Top 8 South Indian movies on OTT with unexpected climax
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 17, 2024
Maharaja on Netflix starring Vijay Sethupathi is a must watch. The story that revolves around a man hunting for his missing dustbin will leave you shaken.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Iru Mugan is on MX Player. It is a science fiction with Vikram in the lead. He plays an agent who has to investigate a shocking attack.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lucifer on Amazon Prime Video proves that Mohanlal is one of the finest actors. The film is all about power struggle and politics.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Iratta - the story of twin brothers will give you sleepless nights for days. It is about a chilling investigation after one of them is dead. Watch on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tamil film Vikram Vedha is on Amazon Prime Video. Inspired by Vikram Betaal, the story has a criminal twisting tales to ger a police officer question his decisions.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thani Oruvan is on Sun(NXT). The story is about an office investigating into the malpractices carried out by a scientist.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lucia is about a man dealing with insomnia. Watch the Kannada movie on Sun(NXT).
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Drishyam is on Disney+Hotstar. It is the story of a father shielding his family from suffering for the unintended crime they committed.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru is on Aha. It is about a cop and his investigation into a twisted murder case.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pizza on Disney+Hotstar is about a delivery boy who witnesses mysterious events in a bungalow.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Stree 2 starcast fees: Rajkummar Rao or Shraddha Kapoor? Who is the highest paid actor?
Find Out More