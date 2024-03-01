Top 8 South Indian psychological thrillers on Netflix and more OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2024
"Awe!" is an unorthodox story that weaves together a number of smaller pieces that explore the intricacies of identity, human emotions, and psychiatric trauma.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
“Drishyam” is a film where a guy will stop at nothing to protect his family from the fallout from an unintentional crime.
"Ratsasan" is a suspenseful thriller in which a police officer looks into a string of horrific killings and discovers a dark link to his own past.
"Super Deluxe" is an anthology film that intertwines several stories, one of which is a strange incident that goes against social standards.
"Psycho"is a gripping thriller that centers on the cat-and-mouse game that takes place between a demented serial murderer and a blind pianist.
"Lucia" is a surreal thriller that delves into the indistinct boundaries between dreams and reality, following a man who gets caught up in a risky drug experiment.
"Evaru" is a suspenseful thriller in which a dishonest police officer becomes caught up in a web of lies and manipulation after being charged with murder, setting up an engrossing game of cat and mouse.
"Mayaanadhi": An eerie love story with elements of psychological tension and emotional depth, set against a setting of crime and betrayal.
