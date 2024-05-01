Top 8 South Indian survival films on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 01, 2024
Ratsasan (2018) is a compelling criminal thriller in Tamil that centers on an aspiring filmmaker.
Hindi neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha (2022) narrates the tale of a police officer.
U Turn: A supernatural thriller from India, U Turn centers on the unexplained killings of drivers.
In the 2015 crime drama Drishyam, a father goes to extreme lengths to protect his family.
Kuruthi (2021): A Malayalam action thriller delving into issues of discrimination, hatred, and perseverance.
The 2019 Kannada thriller Kavaludaari centers around a traffic cop who finds skeletal bones.
Based on the true story of a Malayali immigrant laborer, The Goat Life (Aadujeevitham - 2024) is a Malayalam survival drama film.
Manjummel Boys (2024): A survival thriller based in Malayalam that follows a bunch of Kochi buddies.
