Top 8 South Indian survival films on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 01, 2024

Ratsasan (2018) is a compelling criminal thriller in Tamil that centers on an aspiring filmmaker.

Hindi neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha (2022) narrates the tale of a police officer.

U Turn: A supernatural thriller from India, U Turn centers on the unexplained killings of drivers.

In the 2015 crime drama Drishyam, a father goes to extreme lengths to protect his family.

Kuruthi (2021): A Malayalam action thriller delving into issues of discrimination, hatred, and perseverance.

The 2019 Kannada thriller Kavaludaari centers around a traffic cop who finds skeletal bones.

Based on the true story of a Malayali immigrant laborer, The Goat Life (Aadujeevitham - 2024) is a Malayalam survival drama film.

Manjummel Boys (2024): A survival thriller based in Malayalam that follows a bunch of Kochi buddies.

