Top 8 South Indian whodunit mystery thrillers to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 12, 2024
Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru is on Aha. It is about an inspector who loses his leg while investigating a double murder case.
CBI 5 on Netflix is an interesting mystery thriller. A cop takes law in his own hands after a series of murders take place.
Evaru on Amazon Prime Video is an interesting mystery thriller about a cop on a hunt of a killer who killed a senior officer.
Anjaam Pathiraa is about a series of killings shocking cops and a criminologist unfolding the mystery. Watch it on Aha.
Memories is about a cop who dives deep into an investigation of a serial killer case. Meanwhile, dealing with personal trauma. Watch on Disney+Hotstar.
7th Day is on Disney+Hotstar. It is a neo-noir action crime thriller about an IPS officer trying to solve an unnatural case.
Kavaludaari is on Amazon Prime Video. Three skulls are found near a metro station and a traffic cops begins investigating.
Irumbu Thirai is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a military officer on a hunt of a hacker after his money goes missing from the bank.
Thegidi is a thriller mystery about a criminology student taking up job in a detective agency and mysterious events unfold. It is on Aha.
Thadam on Prime Video is about a murder case with two suspects who lookalike.
