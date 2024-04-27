Top 8 special yet underrated films on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 27, 2024

Nicolas Cage plays himself on a wild escapade in the meta-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Masaan: Varanasi serves as the setting for a series of interwoven tales of love and grief.

Notting Hill: A bookstore owner falls in love with a well-known actress, and it completely transforms his life.

Manto: The biography and hardships of Saadat Hasan Manto, the well-known Urdu writer.

Sardar Udham Singh: The life of the revolutionary freedom fighter is portrayed in this historical play.

About Time: After learning he can travel across time, a guy tries to make changes in his relationships and life.

Anjaana Anjaani: A journey of self-discovery and mutual discovery is undertaken by two strangers.

The Danish Girl: The early 20th-century path of self-acceptance and self-discovery of a transgender pioneer is shown.

