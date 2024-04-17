Top 8 superhit Bollywood films you can't miss on OTT if you are a movie lover

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 17, 2024

A tale of bravery and love set in medieval India, Padmaavat tells the tale of Queen Padmavati.

Bajirao Mastani: This epic story of love and strength narrates the fabled romance of Bajirao and Mastani.

Om Shanti Om: A Bollywood extravaganza that combines romance, retribution, and rebirth, offering audiences a colorful trip through the opulence of Indian cinema over many historical periods.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ): An enduring romance that follows Raj and Simran as they struggle against social norms.

Veer Zara: A moving story of cross-border love set against a backdrop of political unrest

A tale of three young men's unbreakable friendship as they negotiate love, life, and pursuing their aspirations is shown in Dil Chahta Hai.

Devdas: A tragic story centered on Devdas, Paro and Chandramukhi about unfulfilled love and self-destruction.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania: The endearing Humpty is the protagonist of this contemporary tale of love with a desi flair.

