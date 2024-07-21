Top 8 suspense thriller films on OTT to leave you shocked
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 21, 2024
Badla: A prosperous businesswoman enlists the aid of a lawyer to establish her innocence in a complex murder case.
Raat Akeli Hai: A small-town police officer looks into a murder of a family with long-kept truths.
Table No. 21: A couple plays a deadly game that results in stunning discovery, turning their holiday into a nightmare.
Special 26: To pull out a string of bold heists, a bunch of con artists pretend as CBI agents in this Akshay Kumar film.
NH10: When a couple travels into the hinterlands, they run across dangerous criminals, and their journey becomes a nightmare.
Bluffmaster: The life of a suave conman comes apart when he encounters unexpected turns and discovers startling realities.
Ittefaq: Two divergent accounts of a double homicide have you wondering what happened till the very end.
Talaash: Aamir Khan has done a brilliant job as he played a police officer's role.
