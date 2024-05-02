Top 8 suspense thrillers on Jio Cinema that will leave you speechless
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 02, 2024
Vikram Vedha: A gritty action thriller in which the lines between good and evil are blurred between a determined police officer and a merciless mobster in a game of cat and mouse.
Raman Raghav: This psychological thriller explores themes of lunacy and obsession as it explores the psyche of a serial killer and the police officer tasked with apprehending him.
Andhadhun: A suspenseful thriller with plenty of twists and turns and dark humor about a blind pianist who gets entangled in a murder mystery.
Talaash: Set against the backdrop of Mumbai's nightlife, the story follows a police detective as he investigates the unexplained death of a movie actor.
In the gripping thriller Kahaani, a pregnant woman who has been gone for some time comes to Kolkata and discovers a web of deceit and intrigue.
The main character of the crime thriller Bloody Daddy are a legendary mobster and his turbulent connection with his family.
A guy embarks on a quest to learn the truth about his background and identity after he receives strange calls from himself in the psychological thriller Karthik Calling Karthik.
The thriller Drishyam tells the story of a guy who, after his family unintentionally becomes engaged in a crime, goes to tremendous measures to protect them.
