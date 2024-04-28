Top 8 suspenseful films on MX Player to watch this weekend
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 28, 2024
In the suspenseful Indian action film Baaghi 2, a talented martial artist sets out to save the kidnapped daughter of his former fiancée.
U Turn is a gripping Indian mystery about a journalist looking into a string of unexplained fatalities connected to a crosswalk.
The Expendables is an action-packed, star-studded movie about a group of mercenaries who go on a perilous mission to topple a dictator.
The suspenseful American thriller Olympus Has Fallen tells the story of a terrorist attack on the White House and one Secret Service agent's struggle to defend the President and the country.
Dhruva is an Indian crime thriller that centers on the relentless pursuit of a strong, dishonest businessman by a police officer who is part of an organized crime group.
A zombie apocalyptic movie from South Korea called Train to Busan is about passengers fighting to survive against legions of zombies on a speeding train.
An Indian cyber crime thriller called The Return of Abhimanyu (Irumbu Thirai) centers on a military soldier against a cybercriminal who poses a threat to national security.
Yuddham Sharanam: An Indian action thriller that centers on a young man's pursuit of vengeance against a formidable criminal organization that caused the tragic death of his family.
