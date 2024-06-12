Top 8 swoon worthy romantic webshows on OTT to delight your partner
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 12, 2024
It Happened in Hong Kong: On a solitary vacation in Hong Kong, two complete strangers form an intense bond. It's a fun show to watch.
Bandish Bandits: A pop star and a classical singer fall in love while experimenting with different musical genres. It's a unique show to watch.
Flames: A sentimental story of adolescent love set in a tutoring class.
Follow the romantic and enjoyable lives of three college pals in College Romance.
Mismatched: In a tech course, opposites attract, resulting in an unplanned relationship.
Broken But Beautiful: A study of love and recovery via entwined lives and fate.
After a long-distance romance, a couple manages to live together as permanent roommates in the show Permanent Roommates.
Little Things: Follows a young Mumbaivian couple's love and daily activities.
