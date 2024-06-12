Top 8 swoon worthy romantic webshows on OTT to delight your partner

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 12, 2024

It Happened in Hong Kong: On a solitary vacation in Hong Kong, two complete strangers form an intense bond. It's a fun show to watch.

Bandish Bandits: A pop star and a classical singer fall in love while experimenting with different musical genres. It's a unique show to watch.

Flames: A sentimental story of adolescent love set in a tutoring class.

Follow the romantic and enjoyable lives of three college pals in College Romance.

Mismatched: In a tech course, opposites attract, resulting in an unplanned relationship.

Broken But Beautiful: A study of love and recovery via entwined lives and fate.

After a long-distance romance, a couple manages to live together as permanent roommates in the show Permanent Roommates.

Little Things: Follows a young Mumbaivian couple's love and daily activities.

