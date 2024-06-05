Top 8 Tamil films on OTT with best plot twists
Super Deluxe is a linked drama in which several narratives converge to expose sinister hidden agendas and surprising turns in the lives of disparate characters.
In the psychological thriller Ratsasan, a police officer goes on a relentless and compelling search for a vicious serial killer who preys on schoolgirls.
Pizza is a horror-thriller about a pizza delivery boy who, while making a delivery, experiences paranormal activity that turns into a surprising storyline.
Putham Pudhu Kaalai is an anthology film that features five distinct stories, each set under the COVID-19 lockdown and featuring original plots and surprising turns of events.
Thadam: A crime thriller with a lot of twists and turns, the plot revolves around a murder investigation made more difficult by the presence of identical twins.
Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru (D-16): An intriguing story with surprising turns is told by a retired police officer recounting an unresolved case in this neo-noir crime thriller.
Maanagaram is a thriller that takes place in Chennai and tells the story of a night when the lives of random people unexpectedly and dramatically cross paths.
A game designer faces her inner demons and actual threats in the psychological thriller Game Over, which ends in a suspenseful and unexpected climax.
