Top 8 teen romance Korean dramas on OTT that you will fall in love with
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 07, 2024
Boys Over Flowers can be watched on Viki is a story about a high school girl who changes her school.
Love Alarm is about young love who people find connection through apps.
Blue Birthday is a story about a girl going back to save her first love. Watch on Viki.
A Love So Beautiful can be watched on Netflix and the story is about a teenager who falls in love with her handsome neighbour.
At Eighteen is about a loner who finds his first love. On Viki.
Backstreet Rookie is a story about a boy who forms deep connection with a store owner. On Viki.
Extraordinary You is about a girl who changes her destiny to find her true love. Watch on Viki.
Forecasting Love and Weather is on Netflix and the story is about a forecaster and a co-worker.
School 2021 is a story about students who face emotions like love, life and more. On Viki.
Twenty-Five Twenty-One is about teenage love and much more. On Netflix.
