Top 8 teen romance Korean dramas on OTT that you will fall in love with

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2024

Boys Over Flowers can be watched on Viki is a story about a high school girl who changes her school.

Love Alarm is about young love who people find connection through apps.

Blue Birthday is a story about a girl going back to save her first love. Watch on Viki.

A Love So Beautiful can be watched on Netflix and the story is about a teenager who falls in love with her handsome neighbour.

At Eighteen is about a loner who finds his first love. On Viki.

Backstreet Rookie is a story about a boy who forms deep connection with a store owner. On Viki.

Extraordinary You is about a girl who changes her destiny to find her true love. Watch on Viki.

Forecasting Love and Weather is on Netflix and the story is about a forecaster and a co-worker.

School 2021 is a story about students who face emotions like love, life and more. On Viki.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One is about teenage love and much more. On Netflix.

