Top 8 teen romance Korean dramas on OTT that will remind you of your puppy love
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 17, 2024
A Love So Beautiful web series is on Netflix. The story revolves around a teenager falling in love with her handsome neighbour. It will make you blush.
Blue Birthday is on Viki. It is about a girl going back to save her first love in the past.
Twenty-Five Twenty-One is on Netflix. It is all about teenage love, ambitions and much more.
Extraordinary You is on Viki. The story revolves around a girl who changes her destiny to find true love.
Boys Over Flowers on Viki is a high school drama about a girl who moves to a school dominated by the Elites.
At Eighteen is on Viki. The story revolves around a loner who finds his first love after moving to a different school.
Backstreet Rookie on Viki about Jung Saet Byul who forms deep connection with a store owner.
Forecasting Love and Weather is on Netflix. Love blossoms between a forecaster and a co-worker and it is sweet.
School 2021 is on Viki. The story revolves around ambitious students navigating through love, life, school and aspirations.
Love Alarm is about young love in times when people find companionship through apps.
