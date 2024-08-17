Top 8 teen romance Korean dramas on OTT that will remind you of your puppy love

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 17, 2024

A Love So Beautiful web series is on Netflix. The story revolves around a teenager falling in love with her handsome neighbour. It will make you blush.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Blue Birthday is on Viki. It is about a girl going back to save her first love in the past.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Twenty-Five Twenty-One is on Netflix. It is all about teenage love, ambitions and much more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Extraordinary You is on Viki. The story revolves around a girl who changes her destiny to find true love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Boys Over Flowers on Viki is a high school drama about a girl who moves to a school dominated by the Elites.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

At Eighteen is on Viki. The story revolves around a loner who finds his first love after moving to a different school.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Backstreet Rookie on Viki about Jung Saet Byul who forms deep connection with a store owner.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Forecasting Love and Weather is on Netflix. Love blossoms between a forecaster and a co-worker and it is sweet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

School 2021 is on Viki. The story revolves around ambitious students navigating through love, life, school and aspirations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love Alarm is about young love in times when people find companionship through apps.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 family entertainers on Jio Cinema, Zee5 and SonyLiv for Raksha Bandhan long weekend

 

 Find Out More