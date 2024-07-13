Top 8 Telugu films on OTT with 10/10 suspense

Vridhi Soodhan | Jul 13, 2024

Evaru: A suspenseful murder story full of surprising turns.

Goodachari is a suspenseful spy thriller with lots of action.

Kshanam: A gripping thriller about a man looking for a kid that goes missing.

Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya: A peculiar detective tale full of suspenseful moments.

The gripping story of a lady who loses a day of her life is told in Anukokunda Oka Roju.

1:1. Nenokkadine: A psychological suspense story with a nuanced and captivating narrative.

16 - Every Detail Counts - An engrossing and thought-provoking criminal investigation.

Malli Raava is a romance drama with an enigmatic and gripping story.

