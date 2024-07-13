Top 8 Telugu films on OTT with 10/10 suspense
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 13, 2024
Evaru: A suspenseful murder story full of surprising turns.
Goodachari is a suspenseful spy thriller with lots of action.
Kshanam: A gripping thriller about a man looking for a kid that goes missing.
Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya: A peculiar detective tale full of suspenseful moments.
The gripping story of a lady who loses a day of her life is told in Anukokunda Oka Roju.
1:1. Nenokkadine: A psychological suspense story with a nuanced and captivating narrative.
16 - Every Detail Counts - An engrossing and thought-provoking criminal investigation.
Malli Raava is a romance drama with an enigmatic and gripping story.
