Top 8 Telugu films packed with wars, action and drama on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 14, 2024

The epic tale of a young man's journey to discover his royal ancestry and retake his kingdom is told in Baahubali: The Beginning.

The dramatic conclusion of Baahubali, in which the rightful heir to the throne battles for justice and retribution.

Sye: An original movie in which a dramatic rugby match between two antagonistic college groups serves as a means of resolution.

In the reincarnation story Magadheera, a warrior engages in fierce combat in an attempt to protect his princess throughout many lives.

The life of a valiant warrior who spearheads an uprising against British control is chronicled in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

The narrative of Gautamiputra Satakarni tells the tale of a strong Satavahana king who fights to bring his kingdom together.

In Khaidi No. 150, a prisoner battles a strong corporation to defend farmers in a high-stakes encounter.

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava: The heir of a divided village attempts to restore harmony with dramatic altercations and intense action.

