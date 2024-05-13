Top 8 thriller films brilliantly made to watch on Zee5
Bollywoodlife.com | May 13, 2024
Oppenheimer: A biographical thriller exploring the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a physicist who was instrumental in the World War II development of the atomic bomb.
Tejas is a thrilling thriller that takes place in the world of military aviation and follows a fearless female fighter pilot as she encounters obstacles on the ground and in the air.
U Turn: A suspenseful mystery thriller in which a seemingly innocent U-turn on a desolate road sets off a chain of unanticipated events that result in stunning discoveries and unanticipated repercussions.
In the gritty thriller Kadak Singh, a resolute protagonist battles his demons and looks for atonement in a dangerous environment while showing the underbelly of crime and corruption.
Exciting thriller Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai delves on themes of power, morality, and human nature, all around the idea that one individual can alter the course of history.
A compelling story of crime, inquiry, and the quest of justice in a mysterious universe is told in Silence 2, the follow-up to the riveting thriller "Silence," starring Manoj Bajpayee.
Bullet Train: A fast-paced thriller starring Brad Pitt that follows a crew of assassins with divergent agendas as they board a bullet train that is speeding toward mayhem and peril.
In the riveting story The Wrath of Becky, a lady named Becky seeks revenge on people who have mistreated her, setting up an exciting game of cat and mouse. The story is about survival and vengeance.