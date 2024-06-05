Top 8 thriller shows like Delhi Crime on Netflix and other OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 05, 2024

Aranyak is a mystery thriller about dark secrets that takes place in a tiny town.

Jamtara is a criminal drama about teenage con artists who operate a phishing scheme.

Paatal Lok: A grimy criminal thriller delving into society's murky corners.

Asur is a psychological thriller that combines mythology and criminality.

Aarya: A crime thriller about a lady who gets entangled in the drug and criminal industries.

The Family Man is an action-drama about a man from the middle class who works as an intelligence operative in secret.

Breathe is a crime thriller about desperate actions taken to save a loved one.

Sacred Games: An intricate thriller between a Mumbai criminal and a police officer.

