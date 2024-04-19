Top 8 thrillers on Hotstar, Zee5 and other OTT to binge watch

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 19, 2024

Special Ops is a gripping spy thriller that centers on the pursuit of a terrorist mastermind by a covert operative. It is based on actual events.

Asur is a psychological criminal thriller that explores the conflict between good and evil and questions notions of justice and morality.

In the gritty criminal thriller Paatal Lok, a jaded police officer looks into a high-profile case with significant ramifications in the underbelly of contemporary India.

In the suspenseful action thriller The Family guy, a middle-class guy leads a double life as a spy while juggling his obligations to his family and national security.

In the gripping crime drama Aarya, a woman must take over her family's illicit enterprise while facing formidable foes.

Andhadhun is a dark comedic thriller that takes an unexpected turn when a blind pianist becomes inadvertently involved in a murderous scheme.

Rangbaaz: A crime drama series that delves into the life and times of a renowned mobster while navigating the complex web of treachery, politics, and power.

In the engrossing murder mystery Raat Akeli Hai, a small-town police officer discovers sinister truths related to a well-publicized slaying in rural India.

