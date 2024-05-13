Top 8 thrillers on Netflix to give you goosebumps this month

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 13, 2024

In this action-packed drama, thieves-on-the-run encounter danger and twists in Chor Nikalke Bhaga.

Bulbbul: As a young bride pursues justice, horror and folklore combine.

A woman's past is connected to her unexplained disappearance in Parineeti Chopra's film The Girl on the Train.

The Woman in the Window: A woman who witnesses a troubling incident becomes paranoid.

Merry Christmas: In a lonely lodge, the joy of the holidays takes a terrible turn.

A terrible fixation is revealed by Amnesia in this gripping thriller, Secret Obsession.

Haseen Dilruba: A twisted story of obsession in which love turns fatal.

Darlings: A sinister story of two ladies mired in lies and secrecy.

