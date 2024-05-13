Top 8 thrillers on Netflix to give you goosebumps this month
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 13, 2024
In this action-packed drama, thieves-on-the-run encounter danger and twists in Chor Nikalke Bhaga.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bulbbul: As a young bride pursues justice, horror and folklore combine.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A woman's past is connected to her unexplained disappearance in Parineeti Chopra's film The Girl on the Train.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Woman in the Window: A woman who witnesses a troubling incident becomes paranoid.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Merry Christmas: In a lonely lodge, the joy of the holidays takes a terrible turn.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A terrible fixation is revealed by Amnesia in this gripping thriller, Secret Obsession.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Haseen Dilruba: A twisted story of obsession in which love turns fatal.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Darlings: A sinister story of two ladies mired in lies and secrecy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and other much-awaited releases on OTT this week
Find Out More