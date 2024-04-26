Top 8 thrillers on OTT that will leave you disturbed

Knives Out: A smart and gripping murder mystery with a dysfunctional family at its center, this film is full of surprising twists and turns that will keep viewers guessing right up to the very end.
Now You See Me is a thrilling heist thriller that tracks the Four Horsemen, a group of illusionists who pull off daring thefts while eluding the cops.
The terrifying post-apocalyptic thriller Bird Box follows survivors as they navigate a world overtaken by enigmatic creatures who force people to live blinded in order to survive.
The Good Nurse is a psychological thriller that tells the horrifying true story of a nurse who becomes one of the most prolific serial killers in history while eluding capture for an extended period of time.
Pink is a compelling courtroom drama that tells the narrative of three women who struggle for justice after being wrongfully convicted of a crime. It also tackles cultural views about women and consent.
In the suspenseful and atmospheric thriller Jaanejaan, a lady sets out to discover the truth about her husband's enigmatic disappearance, uncovering dark secrets and treacheries in the process.
A wealthy businesswoman employs a lawyer to represent her in a murder case in Badla, an engrossing story of deceit and retaliation that unfolds into a game of cat and mouse in which nothing is as it seems.
Ittefaq: A suspenseful mystery thriller in which two strangers are investigated for murder and grow more and more suspicious as the inquiry progresses.