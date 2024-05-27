Top 8 thrillers on OTT with endings that will leave you confused

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 27, 2024

A banker and a suspended police officer, on the run from the authorities and uncovering a conspiracy, are the subjects of the thriller Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A group of friends play a risky game of mock trials in the suspenseful thriller Chehre, which uncovers sinister secrets and hidden truths.

Tracking a man-eating tigress while negotiating governmental and societal barriers is the compelling story of Sherni, a determined forest officer.

A woman's romantic past holds the key to unlocking her husband's death in Haseen Dillruba, a convoluted murder mystery and love story.

Bob Biswas: An offshoot of "Kahaani," this crime thriller delves into the lives of the contract killer with amnesia who struggles with his past.

A pregnant lady in a haunted village faces both her personal concerns and supernatural creatures in the terrifying horror movie Chhorii.

Dhamaka is a suspenseful thriller in which a caller, a cynical ex-news anchor, puts himself in danger during a live radio broadcast after receiving a terror threat.

Jaane Jaan: A mystery thriller with dramatic turns and surprising revelations as intricate ties and ulterior intentions come to light.

