Top 8 thrillers on OTT with endings that will leave you confused
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 27, 2024
A banker and a suspended police officer, on the run from the authorities and uncovering a conspiracy, are the subjects of the thriller Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A group of friends play a risky game of mock trials in the suspenseful thriller Chehre, which uncovers sinister secrets and hidden truths.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tracking a man-eating tigress while negotiating governmental and societal barriers is the compelling story of Sherni, a determined forest officer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A woman's romantic past holds the key to unlocking her husband's death in Haseen Dillruba, a convoluted murder mystery and love story.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bob Biswas: An offshoot of "Kahaani," this crime thriller delves into the lives of the contract killer with amnesia who struggles with his past.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A pregnant lady in a haunted village faces both her personal concerns and supernatural creatures in the terrifying horror movie Chhorii.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dhamaka is a suspenseful thriller in which a caller, a cynical ex-news anchor, puts himself in danger during a live radio broadcast after receiving a terror threat.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jaane Jaan: A mystery thriller with dramatic turns and surprising revelations as intricate ties and ulterior intentions come to light.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Cannes 2024 debutant Nancy Tyagi: Her educational qualification, family, journey and much more
Find Out More