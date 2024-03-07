Top 8 thrillers to watch without any delay on Disney + Hotstar
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2024
Kaabil: A compelling story of retribution and fortitude set against a background of hardship and infirmity.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A thrilling voyage through the shadowy underbelly of Indian crime and corruption is presented in Cuttputhli.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Special Ops is a suspenseful spy thriller that reveals plots and clandestine operations.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vikram Vedha: A clever mobster and a virtuous police officer play a game of cat and mouse that blurs the distinction between good and evil.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vikram: A chic action thriller in which Vikram plays two roles, demonstrating his range as an actor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pink: A stirring courtroom drama that tackles racism in society and the struggle for justice.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A psychological thriller that explores the head of a disturbed lead character tormented by his past is called Freddy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Night Manager is a complex spy thriller with a plot of intrigue that takes place in the realm of international armaments trade.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Maharani 3 and other Top 10 films and web series on politics to watch on Sony Liv, Netflix and more OTT
Find Out More