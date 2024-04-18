Top 8 thrilling and gritty shows to enjoy on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 18, 2024
Delhi Crime: A compelling account of the painstaking police probe that followed the high-profile Delhi gang rape case in 2012.
Asur: An engrossing thriller about a serial killer that blends contemporary forensic science with mythology from antiquity.
Intense crime drama Mirzapur is set in the Indian Midwest, where mafia families' rivalries for dominance result in betrayal and violence.
The gripping series Aashram delves into the sinister mysteries that lie within the walls of a spiritual guru's ashram.
Aarya: A gripping account of a woman venturing into the criminal underground to defend her family following her husband's illicit engagement in business ventures.
The Family Man is an exciting spy thriller that combines family drama and espionage, chronicling the lives of a middle-class guy who doubles as an intelligence operative.
Farzi: A deftly written story of fraud and deception in which the distinction between reality and illusion is blurred.
