Top 8 Tollywood films on OTT that are excellent in action

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 27, 2024

KGF: A gripping action story set in the perilous Kolar gold mines, following a determined man's ascent from poverty to power.

Pushpa: Showcases the unwavering passion and ambition of a laborer who rises through the ranks of the red sandalwood smuggling network.

Makkhi: A fantastical story of retribution in which a murdered man takes on the form of a housefly in order to exact revenge and defend his true love.

Baahubali: An epic tale of bravery, treachery, and power that chronicles the adventures of two brothers in the former Mahishmati empire.

Varisu: A family drama about the son of a business mogul who goes back home to settle family disputes and salvage the company.

Leo: A suspenseful action movie about a guy with a dark past who has to face formidable foes in order to keep his family safe.

Kantara: A distinctive fusion of supernatural and folklore that emphasizes the conflicts between a village's spiritual and cultural aspects.

In the suspenseful action movie Kaithi, a recently freed prisoner has to deliver a truckload of drugs to save a group of police officers who have been poisoned.

