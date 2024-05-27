Top 8 Tollywood films on OTT that are excellent in action
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 27, 2024
KGF: A gripping action story set in the perilous Kolar gold mines, following a determined man's ascent from poverty to power.
Pushpa: Showcases the unwavering passion and ambition of a laborer who rises through the ranks of the red sandalwood smuggling network.
Makkhi: A fantastical story of retribution in which a murdered man takes on the form of a housefly in order to exact revenge and defend his true love.
Baahubali: An epic tale of bravery, treachery, and power that chronicles the adventures of two brothers in the former Mahishmati empire.
Varisu: A family drama about the son of a business mogul who goes back home to settle family disputes and salvage the company.
Leo: A suspenseful action movie about a guy with a dark past who has to face formidable foes in order to keep his family safe.
Kantara: A distinctive fusion of supernatural and folklore that emphasizes the conflicts between a village's spiritual and cultural aspects.
In the suspenseful action movie Kaithi, a recently freed prisoner has to deliver a truckload of drugs to save a group of police officers who have been poisoned.
