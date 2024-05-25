Top 8 trending Hindi films on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 25, 2024
Runway 34: A gripping thriller that takes place in the aviation industry and explores secrets at 34,000 feet.
A follow-up to the popular horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promises more shocks and laughs in a haunted house.
Karan Johar's romance drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani delves into the intricacies of love within familial relationships.
Jawaan: A patriotic action movie about a soldier who gives his life to defend his country.
Gangubai: Inspired by real-life events, it chronicles the ascent of a street girl to the position of formidable mafia queen.
Shaitaan: In this Hindi-language Indian film, a family faces difficulties after their daughter is enchanted by a stranger's evil magic.
Jaane Jaan: This Indian version of the Japanese book "The Devotion of Suspect X" centers on a single mother who becomes involved in criminal activity.
RRR: S.S. Rajamouli's masterwork, a pre-independence period drama that highlights the friendship and bravery of two illustrious liberation fighters.
