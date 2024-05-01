Top 8 underrated Bollywood films on Netflix for movie lovers
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 01, 2024
A moving story about an odd friendship that starts when a lunchbox delivery goes wrong is found in the 2013 film The Lunchbox. Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles.
In Queen (2014), a sheltered young woman's journey across Europe on her honeymoon is followed.
The biographical film Manto (2018) tells the story of the controversial and gifted Indo-Pakistani writer Saadat Hasan Manto.
In the mystery-thriller Kahaani, Vidya Balan is the main character who is pregnant.
Wake Up Sid is the coming-of-age tale about an affluent but slothful young man who eventually comes to understand the need of accountability.
A biographical drama about Gunjan Saxena, the first Indian woman pilot in the air force to fight in the Kargil War, will be released in 2020 under the title Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.
A charming romantic comedy from 2014, Khoobsurat stars Kirron Kher, Fawad Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Ratna Pathak Shah.
Love Aaj Kal: This modern romance film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, brings together two love stories.
